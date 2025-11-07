Ajit Pawar on Pune Land Deal: “I Have Never Flouted Any Rules in My 35-Year Political Career”

Maharashtra deputy Ajit Pawar has reacted to ongoing controversy connected to Pune land deal row. On Friday, November 7, 2025, Ajit Pawar announced that the controversial deal has been cancelled. He also denied his personal involvement in this.

While speaking to ANI, On Pune land deal involving his son, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "I have never flouted any rules in my 35-year political career. If anyone from my family or close to me tries to do something wrong, I will never support it. I have gathered all the information about the case. I called CM Fadnavis and told him that he can order a probe. "

He further added, "All the documents and transactions have been cancelled now. A committee has been set up today for a probe into the allegations in the concerned case. The report will be submitted in one month. I order all the officers under me that even if someone using my name puts pressure to do any work or transaction, they should not come under any pressure and should not be involved in any malpractice. There is no transaction in the related case as yet. FIR has also been registered in the said case. Who had put pressure on officers, who were involved, who had carried out the transaction, everything will be investigated."