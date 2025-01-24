Ajit Pawar Promises Deportation of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Reacts to Saif Ali Khan Attack

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reacted to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, revealing that the perpetrator was an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. Pawar addressed concerns over the growing issue of illegal immigration, stating that the state government was taking measures to identify and deport such individuals from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. He emphasized that efforts are being made to ensure those responsible for criminal activities, including attacks like the one on Saif Ali Khan, are held accountable and sent back to their home country.

He also demanded the death penalty for those responsible for the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He also emphasized that the state government would take action to ensure only eligible candidates benefit from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides women with Rs 1,500 in aid each month.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9. Preliminary investigations suggest he resisted an extortion attempt targeting an energy company. Pawar stated that the involved individuals should face the death penalty for the heinous crime and mentioned that the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Special Investigation Team (SIT), and judiciary are investigating the case. Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in connection with the extortion and murder.