Ajit Pawar Promises NCP MLAs Election Tickets Amid BJP's Internal Strife

In a recent gathering, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar assured his party's MLAs that they would all receive tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. This meeting highlighted concerns over delays in appointments to government boards and corporations, with MLAs expressing frustration. They also raised worries about attempts to undermine communal harmony, particularly citing provocative comments from BJP leaders like Nitesh Rane.

Pawar criticized Mahayuti leaders for making divisive statements, urging them to show restraint to avoid trouble for both the chief minister and their allies. His remarks came during a public meeting in Buldhana aimed at promoting welfare schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Bahin Yojana, which offers ₹1,500 monthly to eligible women.

Accompanying him were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. NCP spokesperson and minister Dhananjay Munde confirmed that Pawar had conveyed his dissatisfaction to both state and central BJP leadership regarding these issues.