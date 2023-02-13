Ajit Pawar refuses to take balloons with Koshyari's photo

The battle for the Pune assembly byelection has begun. Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the BJP are being roped in for this election. A campaign meeting was organised in Kasba Peth constituency yesterday to campaign for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in the elections. It was seen that NCP leader Ajit Pawar had directly joined hands after the rally.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation from the post of Governor was approved due to controversial statements. After this, its impact was seen in the political circles of Maharashtra. Many political leaders were happy about this. Workers of Mahavikas Aghadi also cheered at many places in the state.

This was followed by a rally in Pune where Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole came on stage for the campaign. The party worker had planned to release black balloons into the sky to express happiness that Bhagat Singh Koshyari would leave Maharashtra this time. The protest was to be registered by Ajit Pawar by releasing these balloons into the air.

Some party workers brought a photo of Koshyari tied to black balloons on the platform. The party worker also tried to hand over the balloons to Ajit Pawar. However, Ajit Pawar refused to take the balloons with Koshyari's photo in his hand.

Despite the insistence of the party worker, Ajit Pawar did not take the balloon to the end. He directly rejected this with folded hands. Finally, the police came forward and seized the balloons from the party worker.

The Union government on Sunday accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been in the news for his controversial statements, and Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra.