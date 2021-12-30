Ajit Pawar says, 'I will speak whenever I feel like it, its my right'

Ajit Pawar had stunned political circles in the state by teaming up with Devendra Fadnavis in late 2019 to form a government, with the latter as Chef Minister, before it fell in a little over three days.

A recent statement by NCP president Sharad Pawar has revived the discussion. When Sharad Pawar was asked that you had sent Ajit Pawar for the morning swearing in ceremony, he dismissed all discussions saying that "If I would have sent him (Ajit Pawar), then I would have made sure they would have (formed and ) continued the government."

Ajit Pawar was interacting with the media in Pune today on the issue of corona outbreak. At that time, a media representative was saying that it was Sharad Pawar who had sent you for the morning swearing in. When asked about this, Ajit Pawar got very angry. "Look, I have spoken about this many times and yet you are talking about it. I have already made it very clear that I will speak when I feel like it. It is my right," said Ajit Pawar.