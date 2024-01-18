'Ajit Pawar Should Become the CM' Rupali Chakankar Demands in NCP Rally

The Ajit Pawar faction of the National Congress Party is holding a rally in Mumbai today. Speaking at the rally, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar praised Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and demanded that Pawar become the chief minister. Ajit Pawar's chief ministerial post has been in the news for the past few days. A few days ago, MLA Amol Mitkari also made this demand.

On this occasion of the Women's Conference organized by Ajit Pawar faction, Rupali Chakankar praised Pawar by stating, "Ajitdada, we all women are with you in your decision and thus we have gathered at this convention. Today, women from all sections of society have come for this rally. Our womanhood will give you the power to rise to the chief ministership of this state in the coming days". Chakankar also said that this woman force has the power to change the leadership of the state.

"Even if women are emotional, they make thoughtful decisions about whenever necessary. It's no longer the same as before. They know who is thinking for them. And that's why these women have come to this rally today. You had come to the Nagpur event. We were told that we would be funded for this event, now women from the state travel across Maharashtra in half the ticket. Right now, the NCP is getting respect. You have given respect to us through women's policy," Chakankar said.

There have been many discussions in the past that Ajit Pawar will become the Chief Minister. Now, once again, these discussions have begun. The disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs has come to light. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has ruled in favor of the Shinde faction in the Shiv Sena, which is said to have kept Eknath Shinde as the chief minister's post. On the other hand, there is a discussion in the political circles about Ajit Pawar's chief ministership.