Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention, says unable to attend due to prior commitments elsewhere

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has conveyed to the party that he is unable to attend its day-long convention in Mumbai on Friday due to his prior commitments elsewhere, which has raised eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down.

Pawar played down the buzz saying that he is not able to attend the NCP meeting as he has to remain present for some other programmes happening at the same time. NCP also said that Ajit Pawar's inability to attend the party meeting does not mean he is planning to quit the organisation.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to address the party meeting in the state capital in the evening. The party meet started this morning. Intense speculation is going on in Maharashtra's political circles about Ajit Pawar's growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rumours about his next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Talking about Ajit Pawar's absence at the meeting, NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto said the party's Mumbai event was planned a month ago. Ajitdada is continuously busy and he has accepted invitations to several programmes in Pune. He expressed his inability to attnd (the NCP meet). All leaders have their schedule to follow. Just because they are unable to attend one function, it does not mean they are planning to quit.