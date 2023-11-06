Ajit Pawar sweeps all 7 grampanchayat seats at home turf Baramati

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's significant influence continues to prevail, as his panel secured victories in all seven gram panchayats within his hometown of Baramati. This election marked the initial electoral contest following the division within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

The results for 424 out of the total 2,359 gram panchayats where voting took place are as follows: BJP - 106, Ajit Pawar's faction of NCP - 92, Shiv Sena (led by Shinde) - 68, Congress - 37, Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena - 24, Sharad Pawar's NCP - 30.

On Sunday, elections for 2,359 Gram Panchayats in the state were conducted. While some Gram Panchayats had uncontested results, voting took place for the by-elections to fill 2,950 member posts and 130 vacant Sarpanch positions.