Ajit Pawar to Contest From Baramati As NCP Releases First List of 38 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election; Check Names

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar released its first list of 38 candidates on Wednesday, October 23. Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to vote on November 20.

List of NCP Candidates

Ajit Pawar from Baramati

Yeola to Chhagan Bhujbal

Dilip Valse Patil from Ambegaon

Hasan Mushrif from Kagal

Dhananjay Munde from Parli

Dindori to Narhari Jhirwal

Dharmarao Baba Atram from Aheri

Aditi Tatkare from Shrivardhan

Anil Bhaidas Patil from Amalner

Sanjay Bansode from Udgir

Arjuni Morgao to Rajkumar Badole

Prakash Dada Solanke from Majalgaon

Makarand Patil from Wai

Sinnar to Manikrao Kokate

Chhed Se Alandi Dilip Mohite

Sangram Jagtap from Ahmednagar City

Indapur to Dattatraya Bharne

Ahmedpur to Babasaheb Patil

Shahapur to Daulat Daroda

Pimpri to Anna Bansode

Nitin Pawar from Kalvan

Ashutosh Kale from Kopargaon

Kiran Lahamte from Akole

Chandrakant alias Raju Navghare from Basmat

Shekhar Nikam from Chiplun

Sunil Shelke from Maval

Atul Benke from Junnar

Yashwant Vithal Mane from Mohol

Hadapsar to Chetan Tupe

Saroj Ahire from Devlali

Rajesh Patil from Chandgad

Hiraman Khoskar from Igatpuri

Raju Karemore from Tumsar

Indranil Naik from Pusad

Sulabha Khodke from Amravati city

Navapur to Bharat Gavit

Pathri to Nirmala Uttamrao Vitekar

Najeeb Mulla from Mumbra Kalwa

The Ajit Pawar faction is contesting elections in alliance with Mahayuti partners, which consist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 for 288-member seats in a single phase. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on November 23.

Alliance partner CM Shinde's Shiv Sena group also released the list of 45 candidates for the upcoming polls in the state; the Chief Minister has been fielded from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city, and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats.

Earlier, the BJP also released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming polls. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil were among the prominent faces featured in the first list.

Fadnavis will contest from home turf Nagpur South West, Narwekar from Colaba in south Mumbai, and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Chandrakant Patil from Ballarpur, Jamner, and Kothrud constituencies, respectively.