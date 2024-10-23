Ajit Pawar to Contest From Baramati As NCP Releases First List of 38 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election; Check Names
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 23, 2024 01:20 PM2024-10-23T13:20:14+5:302024-10-23T13:20:38+5:30
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar released its first list of 38 candidates on Wednesday, October 23. ...
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar released its first list of 38 candidates on Wednesday, October 23. Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola, and Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to vote on November 20.
List of NCP Candidates
Ajit Pawar from Baramati
Yeola to Chhagan Bhujbal
Dilip Valse Patil from Ambegaon
Hasan Mushrif from Kagal
Dhananjay Munde from Parli
Dindori to Narhari Jhirwal
Dharmarao Baba Atram from Aheri
Aditi Tatkare from Shrivardhan
Anil Bhaidas Patil from Amalner
Sanjay Bansode from Udgir
Arjuni Morgao to Rajkumar Badole
Prakash Dada Solanke from Majalgaon
Makarand Patil from Wai
Sinnar to Manikrao Kokate
Chhed Se Alandi Dilip Mohite
Sangram Jagtap from Ahmednagar City
Indapur to Dattatraya Bharne
Ahmedpur to Babasaheb Patil
Shahapur to Daulat Daroda
Pimpri to Anna Bansode
Nitin Pawar from Kalvan
Ashutosh Kale from Kopargaon
Kiran Lahamte from Akole
Chandrakant alias Raju Navghare from Basmat
Shekhar Nikam from Chiplun
Sunil Shelke from Maval
Atul Benke from Junnar
Yashwant Vithal Mane from Mohol
Hadapsar to Chetan Tupe
Saroj Ahire from Devlali
Rajesh Patil from Chandgad
Hiraman Khoskar from Igatpuri
Raju Karemore from Tumsar
Indranil Naik from Pusad
Sulabha Khodke from Amravati city
Navapur to Bharat Gavit
Pathri to Nirmala Uttamrao Vitekar
Najeeb Mulla from Mumbra Kalwa
#MaharashtraElection2024 | NCP releases its first list of 38 candidates.— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024
Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola, Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon. pic.twitter.com/yjkRL3KLZG
The Ajit Pawar faction is contesting elections in alliance with Mahayuti partners, which consist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
Assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 for 288-member seats in a single phase. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on November 23.
Alliance partner CM Shinde's Shiv Sena group also released the list of 45 candidates for the upcoming polls in the state; the Chief Minister has been fielded from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city, and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats.
Earlier, the BJP also released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming polls. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil were among the prominent faces featured in the first list.
Fadnavis will contest from home turf Nagpur South West, Narwekar from Colaba in south Mumbai, and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Chandrakant Patil from Ballarpur, Jamner, and Kothrud constituencies, respectively.Open in app