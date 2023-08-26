Ajit Pawar to hold public meeting tomorrow in Beed in response to Sharad Pawar's rally

After the recent split within the NCP, the factions are engaging in a tit-for-tat exchange through meetings and rallies. Last week, Sharad Pawar addressed a rally in Beed, where he criticised Ajit Pawar's faction leader, Dhananjay Munde.

In response, Ajit Pawar has scheduled a meeting in Beed on August 17, as per media reports. The arrangements for the meeting are in place, and it is anticipated that Ajit Pawar's address will serve as a counter to Sharad Pawar's earlier rally. The content of Ajit Pawar's speech will hold significance in this context.

However, Dhananjay Munde clarified that the forthcoming meeting isn't intended to directly respond to Sharad Pawar's rally. The ongoing exchange of political dynamics between these factions continues to draw attention.

Meanwhile, sizable banners and welcoming arches have been installed across Beed city in preparation for Ajit Pawar's arrival. Notably, a large waterproof pavilion has been erected at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Beed City to host the meeting.

Ajit Pawar, along with all ministers from his faction, is expected to attend the upcoming meeting. The Ajit Pawar group aims to draw a larger crowd than the one seen at Sharad Pawar's rally. The focus now shifts to Ajit Pawar's speech, as the question arises: What will he convey in response to Sharad Pawar's rally? The anticipation is high. Meanwhile, the arrangements for Ajit Pawar's rally are finalized, and all attention is directed towards tomorrow's event.