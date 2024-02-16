Ajit Pawar's Emotional Message to People of Baramati Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

All political parties have started preparations in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, there is a vertical split in the NCP. It is being said that the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will be contested between Ajit Pawar group and Sharad Pawar group. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a rally of party workers in Baramati today. Speaking at the rally, Ajit Pawar gave an emotional salute to the people of Baramati.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also criticized MP Supriya Sule. "We work, we don't just do politics on the top, we don't just take selfies," Ajit Pawar said. "Now the work has been delayed due to some problems, now your opponents speak against me. I go with the contractor to get the work done, the rest of the people call home and give work."

"I start work early every morning, the purpose is to make people like the work. There should be no confusion in your mind. You'd think these people would be one again, but it's not like that, now everything is clear. We are not being listened to," Ajit Pawar said. " Barring me and my family, the rest of the family will campaign against me." Ajit Pawar also gave an emotional message assuring that the people of Baramati are with him.

"The Lok Sabha elections will be announced in just a few days. The code of conduct will come into force in the first week of March. We have scheduled the NaMo Job Fair in Baramati on March 2. There are a lot of companies coming in. Indapur, Daud, and Baramati talukas should not be left behind in this rally. Such rallies will be held at six places in Maharashtra. The state government has made a grant provision of Rs 5 crore for this," He said.