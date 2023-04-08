Ajit Pawar's statement may undermine BJP's efforts for unopposed election

There is talk in political circles about the upcoming Pune Lok Sabha bypoll following the passing of BJP MP Girish Bapat. The Congress party has announced that it intends to field a candidate for the seat. It is rumoured that Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar may be the Congress candidate. Meanwhile, there are three potential candidates being considered from the BJP. The possibility of an unopposed election is currently being discussed by political insiders.

The BJP is reportedly making significant efforts to ensure an uncontested election for the Pune Lok Sabha bypoll. However, a recent statement by Ajit Pawar may undermine their efforts. Pawar's comments are expected to have a significant impact on the situation.

Speaking on the matter, Ajit Pawar has stated that according to his information, there is a little over a year left until the next Lok Sabha elections. He also pointed out that historically, elections have been held even when there is less time remaining. However, the final decision on this election rests with the Election Commission, and all political parties will have a say in the matter. In the last election, the decision was taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Pawar suggests that a similar process may be followed this time around as well.

Ajit Pawar says The Election Commission has not yet announced the bypolls, so it is premature to engage in discussions about it. Once the announcement is made, all political parties will have the opportunity to come together and make a decision. Pawar has also clarified that there has been no discussion of an unopposed election, indicating that the contestation of the election is still up in the air.