Akhand Konkan Railway Pravasi Seva Samiti Calls for Additional Ganapati Special Trains and Extra Stops for Ganesh Chaturthi Travel Rush

Mumbai: The Akhand Konkan Railway Pravasi Seva Samiti has demanded the release of additional Ganapati Special trains on the Konkan railway line. On the return journey, the Akhand Konkan Rail Pravasi Seva Samiti pointed out that all the extra trains should be diverted to Panvel via Madgaon Miraj for three days before Chaturdashi and all superfast express should be given additional stops in Konkan.

Since Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 7, the Konkan Railway must release at least 15 up and 15 down special trains daily between August 30 and October 3. Since crossings on single tracks take time, the journey between Mumbai and Madura is about 18 to 20 hours. Therefore, in these 3 days, all the additional trains on the return journey should be diverted to Panvel via Madgaon Miraj.

Additionally, the Samiti has demanded that all regular superfast express be given additional stops in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The association's president Shantaram Naik and secretary Yashwant Jadyar have demanded that additional trains be released from Konkan to Mumbai on September 15 as Ganesh Visarjan is on September 12.

The Demands