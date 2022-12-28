Akola: 6.40 crore sanctioned for development work

A fund of Rs 80 lakh each has been provided by the government for development works for the financial year 2022–23 under the MLA Local Development Fund. A total of eight MLAs from the district have received funds worth Rs 6.40 crore, and one MLA got a fund of Rs 80 lakh. This has paved the way for MLAs to carry out development work.

Every MLA is given funds by the government to carry out small and large works in the constituency. It can be used for minor works such as footpaths, roads, small lanes, gyms, gym equipment, water, and school repairs. The works suggested by the MLAs are approved by the District Planning Department, and the works are implemented. MLA funds are used by MLAs to please voters by performing minor tasks. After doing the work from the MLA fund, the MLAs put up billboards in those areas and advertise. These funds are used to get votes in the next election. During the campaign, promises were made that these projects would be funded by MLA funds. Some MLAs are even advertising the work done with their MLA funds. Meanwhile, in 2022–23, the MLAs received a fund of Rs 80 lakh each on December 27 to enable them to carry out development works in their constituencies. The planning department has received funds worth Rs 6.40 crore for eight MLAs, as the fund is meant for one MLA in the district.

At the beginning of the financial year 2022–23, MLA funds received Rs. 28 lakhs. After receiving more funds from the government, each MLA received Rs 1 crore 20 lacks, and all the MLAs received Rs 960 lakhs for development work. Then again, 80 lacks were sanctioned for each. Meanwhile, the MLAs received the funds on December 27.

Akola East MLA Randhir Savarkar, West MLA Govardhan Sharma, Akot Assembly Constituency MLA Prakash Bharsakale, Murtijapur Assembly Constituency MLA Harish Pimple, Balapur Constituency MLA Nitin Deshmukh, Member of the Legislative Council Ranjit Patil, Legislative Council member Amol Mitkari, and Legislative Council member Vasant Khandelwal have got it.