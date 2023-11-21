Akola: Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting, 14 booked for rioting

A conflict between two groups over a certain issue resulted in a clash and subsequent stone pelting in Akola city, Maharashtra, according to police reports on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night in Bhimnagar and the adjacent Kadri Pura Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Akot Fail police station. In response to the altercation, security measures have been heightened in the area.

Fourteen people from the two sides have been booked for rioting, the police said. A drunk person abused some people in Bhimnagar, leading to tension in the area, an official from Akot Fail police station said. The two groups then threw stones on some houses in the area, he said.

After receiving information, personnel from the Akot Fail police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said. A case on charges of rioting and other provisions has been registered against 14 people – seven each from the two sides, he said.

A large police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control, he said. The police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours.