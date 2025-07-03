Akola Horror: Man Allegedly Strangles 9-Year-Old Step-Son To Death, Disposes Body in Forest; Arrested

Maharashtra: Police has arrested a man from Maharashtra's Akola for allegedly strangling his step-son to death and stuffing his dead body in gunny bag and throwing it in forest. As per the reports this incident came to light when mother of deceased son came to file missing complaint On Wednesday 8.30 am. As per the police reports the crime was committed in early hours on Wednesday and they recovered the body hours later.

Following the missing complaint by deceased mother police launched investigation and in investigation found out that the boy was seen walking with his stepfather in the CCTV footage. PTI reported that Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anmol Mittal said, that they took him into custody and he confessed to the crime during the interrogation. Accused Akash Kanherkar told the investigators that he took Darshan to a forest area on a two-wheeler with his friend Gaurav Gaigole (36) and strangled him, he said.

After investigation police launched operation to search deceased body which was found dumped in the forest area near Chichona village in Anjangaon taluka in a gunnybag, he added. Sixty police personnel and seven officers were involved in the search operation that lasted 12 hours. The body was sent to the Akola government hospital for autopsy, Mittal said, adding that the motive behind the crime is being investigated.