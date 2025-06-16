Akola: Four Cops Injured As Escort Vehicle Flips After Tyre Burst on Akola-Murtizapur Highway

Four police personnel were injured when their escort vehicle flipped after suffering a tyre burst on the Akola-Murtizapur highway on Sunday, June 15. The special protection unit vehicle was supposed to escort the convoy of State Minister Sanjay Rathod from Jamner to Yavatmal. The minister had sent back the escort vehicle.

An official said the driver lost control of the escort vehicle after one of its tyres burst. “The vehicle flipped due to the tyre burst. Four policemen were admitted to the Government Super-Specialty Hospital. All are in stable condition,” said Dr. Meenakshi Gajbhiye, Dean of the Government Medical College.

The minister visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured policemen.