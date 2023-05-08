Akola: Nature enthusiasts spot 309 animals during Katepurna Sanctuary initiative

The Nature Experience Initiative (Animal Census) was carried out at Katepurna Sanctuary on Friday, May 5th, under the Akola Wildlife Division in the bright moonlight of Vaishakh Purnima. Nature enthusiasts and NGOs responded positively to the initiative, and they have spotted a total of 309 wildlife and birds, according to the forest department.

On May 5th, the forest department arranged an animal census at Katepurna to give nature enthusiasts the opportunity to experience nature under the white moonlight of Buddha Purnima. Seven scaffoldings were set up next to the water bodies, and one nature lover was assigned to each one, accompanied by forest staff.

Those who had booked online were permitted to enter the sanctuary on Friday morning and were then arranged on the scaffolding in the evening. The nature lovers spent the night observing and documenting the animals that appeared at the waterfront. Pawan Jadhav, the Forest Range Officer, and his team supported the initiative, which was overseen by Divisional Forest Officer Anil Nimje and Assistant Conservator of Forest Vasant Sable.