Akola: Prashant Damle highlights need for collaborative effort to enrich theatre art form

Actor Prashant Damle expressed his opinion that drama is a collaborative art form that requires a positive attitude, planning, and execution. To enrich this art form, cultural and social organizations, as well as educational institutions, should step forward. At a felicitation ceremony on March 20th, organized by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Malkapur, Shakha Akola, and Prabhat Kids School, he suggested that if every city had a well-equipped theatre, the audience would have better access to plays.

During the event, several notable individuals were present on the dais, including Naresh Gadekar, the former president of the AB Marathi Theater Council Mumbai, former MLA Tukaram Bidkar, veteran artist Dilip Deshpande, Madhu Jadhav, and Ashok Dhere. Prashant Damle was honoured at the event for receiving the Sangeet Kala Akademi Award. Adv Vinod Sakarkar read the certificate of honour during the ceremony.

During the event, Dilip Deshpande, a veteran theatre personality, praised Prashant Damle's contributions to theatre. Marathi theatre enthusiasts have nominated Prashant Damle for the position of president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad in Mumbai. Naresh Gadekar, the former president of the A.B. Marathi Natya Parishad in Mumbai, expressed confidence that under Prashant Damle's leadership, the theatre industry would receive a new direction.