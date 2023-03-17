Akola: Woman dies by suicide at govt hospital

A 25-year-old woman who had delivered a baby girl only two weeks ago was found to have allegedly committed suicide at the government hospital here. The incident came to light on Friday, an official of the city Kotwali police station said.

Godavari Khillare, resident of Washim, had given birth to a baby girl 15 days ago and the infant was admitted to the hospital’s critical care unit due to some health complications, he said.

She had been missing since March 15. When the cleaning staff found the door of a toilet attached to a hospital ward locked from inside, it was broken open and her body was found hanging inside, the official said. Further probe is on, he added.