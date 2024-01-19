Akola's Shantanu Mayi's Tabla to Resonate in Ayodhya Ram Temple

Akola: The Pranpratishtha of Lord Rama will be held in the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22. This is a grand event and artists from all over the world are attending this event. Various programs will be held from January 19. In the Mangaldhwani program, there will be a program of singing by famous singers Asha Bhosle, Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan. In that program, Shantanu Narendra Mayi of Akola will accompany the tabla. As a result, the sound of Shantanu's tabla will resonate in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple.

In the Pranpratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya temple, Mangalvadya will be played by musicians from various states. Accordingly, the cooperation of Sangeet Natak Akademi Delhi will be taken for this work. The Academy has selected selected artists for the Mangaldhwani program. Maharashtra has two members in it. Among them, Shantanu Narendra Mayi, a tabla player from Akola, has received an invitation from the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Trust. Shantanu will accompany the famous singers Asha Bhosle, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan on the tabla on the day of Shriram Pranpratishtha, that is, at 11 am on January 22. A total of 31 members who have achieved excellence in the field of music in the country will participate in the Mangaldhwani program.

Shantanu has been playing the tabla since the age of three

Shantanu has been playing the tabla since the age of three. He has been taking training from Pandit Yogesh Samas for the past twelve years. He is an A-grade artist of All India Radio. He has previously accompanied legendary singers such as Pandit Ajay Pohankar and famous singer Suresh Wadkar. After completing his bachelor's degree in commerce, he obtained a law degree, and he participated in various classical music events. The selection of Shantanu for the event in Ayodhya is a matter of pride for the people of Akola