'Alcohol tests' to be implemented for Samruddhi Highway commuters to curb accidents

The number of accidents on the Samruddhi Highway has increased, with a recent incident resulting in the tragic death of 25 passengers after a travel bus caught fire. Multiple accidents on this route have claimed lives, prompting the administration to implement preventive measures. Air pressure monitoring systems have been installed, and drivers travelling on this highway will now undergo alcohol tests, as stated by Minister Dada Bhuse during his review of the Samruddhi Highway in Jalna.

