Alibag Shocker: Mother Takes Children's Lives in Pursuit of Extra-Marital Affair

Raigad: The Raigad Local Crime Investigation Department has been able to solve the mystery behind the mysterious death of two children in Kihim village of Alibag taluka. It has been revealed that a 25-year-old woman killed both her children as children to pursue her extra-marital relationship. Sheetal Pole has been arrested in this connection.

Also Read | Delhi Crime: Body of missing 4-yr-old girl found at neighbour's house; accused held



Sadanand Pole and Sheetal Pole, originally from Yavatmal (village Belore, Taluka Pusad), lived with Aradhya Pole (6) and Sarthak Pole (3) in Kihim village. Both of their children were found dead on March 31. The Mandwa police registered a case of accidental death. The bodies of these children were sent to the JJ hospital for post-mortem examination. During the investigation, police found discrepancies when the boy's mother reported the incident which eventually led to her confession. The action was taken under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende, local Crime Investigation Police Inspector Balasaheb Khade, and Police Sub-Inspector Dhanaji Sathe.



Before marriage, Sheetal was having an affair with her boyfriend Sainath Jadhav. The family had arranged the marriage against her will. There were disputes between husband and wife over her continued affair. She wanted to stay with her lover who was not ready to accept the children. Sheetal killed both the children by allegedly smothering them when her husband was out. A case of murder has been registered against Sheetal Pole. Sainath Jadhav has also been called for questioning.