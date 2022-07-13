All schools, colleges in Maharashtra's Palghar to remain shut amid heavy rains
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 13, 2022 05:59 PM2022-07-13T17:59:31+5:302022-07-13T18:00:09+5:30
In the wake of heavy rainfall, the weather department sounded a red alert in Palghar anticipating extremely heavy rainfall in the town, the administration has closed all schools and colleges in the district till tomorrow. Earlier, three persons were feared trapped after a landslide occurred on Wednesday in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains, officials said. The debris fell on a house at Wagrapada in Valiv area of Vasai around 6.30 am, according to police.