All you need to know about Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, will be flagged off today Sunday, 21st January. This year 59,000+ participants across on-ground and virtual categories will run on the streets of Mumbai from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). The total prize money awarded to winners will be US $ 405,000.This edition will see the participation of 10,711 runners participating in the Marathon, 15,218 in the Half Marathon, 7130 in the Open 10K, 20,590 in the Dream Run, 1,782 in Senior Citizens Run, and 1,114 in the Champions with Disability.

In the International elite men's race, defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu will face a tough challenge from his country-mates, as the fastest man in the running field will be Kinde Atanaw. In the elite women’s category, the current event record holder Anchialem Haymanot will compete against Sofia Assefa, the former World and Olympic medalist and Tadelech Bekele (32), bronze medal winner in 2018 London Marathon.

Kalki Koechlin, Rahul Bose, Nikita Dutta, Tara Sharma, Milind Soman, and Sagarika Ghosh are some of the Bollywood celebrities who will light up the event.Promoting the fitness regime, the race day will see on tracks various personalities from the government of India, including, Shri Eknath Shinde (Hon'ble CM) and Shri Devendra Fadnavis (Hon'ble Dy CM)The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be the starting point for all races of the Mumbai Marathon 2024. The half-marathon will start from the Mahim Reti Bandar ground.The Mumbai Marathon 2024 will be available on live streaming on FanCode. Live telecast of the Mumbai Marathon will be on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN 1 HD TV channels