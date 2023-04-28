Am sorry ma’am: Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to PT Usha’s remarks on wrestlers

Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha criticized the wrestlers who protested against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India, to which Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted and said we collectively need to speak up for our sportswomen.

Reacting to Usha's comments, Chaturvedi said the country’s image is tarnished when we have MPs accused of sexual harassment going scot free while the victims have to struggle for justice.

Am sorry Ma’m we must collectively speak up for our sportswomen not accuse them of tarnishing image when they are the ones who won laurels for our country and gave us reasons to be proud! Chaturvedi added.

PT Usha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, on Thursday came down heavily on the wrestlers who have resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment.

In a statement, PT Usha said the wrestlers' protest on the streets is tarnishing India's image. She said the protest by the elite wrestlers equates to indiscipline. Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. Wrestlers' protest on streets is tarnishing image of India, PT Usha said after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.