Ambadas Danve demands survey of villages across mountain ranges in state

After at least 10 people were killed in a landslide in the Raigad district on Thursday, Ambadas Danve, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, demanded a survey of villages across mountain ranges in the state. This survey should be done on a mission mode, he tweeted.

At least 10 people have died in the landslide at Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night due to very heavy rains. Danve said he reached the tribal village, located on a hill, after a climb and interacted with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force at the site.

There is a need to learn from the Irshalwadi tragedy, he said on social media. There is an utmost need to carry out an audit of villages sitting on foothills in mountain ranges like Sahyadri and Satpuda and their geographical location. The villages that need relocation should be moved on priority, he tweeted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said governments will come and go but this work should not stop. It should be done on a ‘mission’ mode so that no one loses their life like this (in Irshalwadi), he tweeted. According to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the area where the landslide took place reported 499 mm rainfall in the last three days. As many as 60 jawans of the NDRF, trained trekkers and other government officials are engaged in the rescue operation, he told the assembly.