Amid Azaan row, Cyber Police to send notice to people who post controversial social media posts

If you are posting something controversial on social media that creates communal tension, you might get a notice under Section 149 of the Cyber ​​Police CrPC in your inbox. Because so far 400 such notices have been sent. Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police has come up with a new tactic to control those who post controversial posts on social media in view of the ongoing communal dispute in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Cyber's IG Yassvi Yadav said that some anti-social elements post racial posts on social media, but it often happens that such people re-post even after deleting the post, so now Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police has come up with a new idea. Notices under Section 149 of the CrPC will be sent to the inboxes of such offenders so that they know that their social media is under the surveillance of cyber police. Cyber police ​​has similarly sent about 400 notices to the social media inbox of citizens who make communal posts.

To monitor all this, Maharashtra Cyber ​​has formed 4 special teams, which are monitoring social media posts, their unit has been named as "Social Media Monitoring and Analysis Unit" and some special software tools have been used to do this.

IG Yadav said, "The number of communal posts has tripled in the last 15 days. This is a very serious matter. We are keeping an eye on it." Maharashtra Cyber ​​has deleted more than 12,000 posts in the last four months and FIRs have been lodged against 300 of them. Communal posts on social media have also increased since the start of the loudspeaker controversy in the mosque, which could affect the law and order situation in the state now or in the future.

