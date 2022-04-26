Amid rising heat wave, MSEDCL appeals citizens to save electricity

The temperature has been rising across the country for the last few days. As a result, there has been a record increase in demand for electricity. In order to save on electricity bills as well as the current demand for electricity is increasing, all categories of consumers should use electricity as per their requirements. In particular, from 6 to 10 in the morning and from 6 in the evening to 10 at night, the use of electricity should be minimized, an appeal has been made by MSEDCL.

To save electricity, make maximum use of sunlight in your home or office. Electrical appliances and lights should be turned off when not in use. Appliances that increase power consumption include fans, air conditioners, geysers, washing machines, irons, refrigerators, microwave ovens, juicers, food processors, mixers, grinders, computers, chargers, and vacuum cleaners. If these devices are used consciously for energy saving, then there is a huge scope for energy saving. Turning off appliances like TVs, dish TVs, computers, etc. directly from the switch board instead of the remote control can save electricity.

The use of air conditioner (AC) increases tremendously in summer. The AC consumes nine times more power than the fan. Therefore, if AC is not required, preferably fan should be used. If you want to use AC, you need to check its filters regularly, clean them, close the doors and windows properly while AC is on. If possible, turn off the AC and use the fan if possible.