Amit Shah hands over investigation of Umesh Kolhe's murder case to NIA

A four- to five-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Amravati to find out the 'facts' in the murder case of chemist Umesh Kolhe, who was strangled on June 21. They reached the city Kotwali police station on Friday and took complete information about the incident from the concerned and also arrested the accused. However, the police did not give him official confirmation.

Now, Home Minister Amit Shah himself has tweeted that he has taken note of the incident. “MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA,” HMO India tweeted.

In the tweet, it is directed that “the conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated”.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on June 21.

Investigators so far believe that Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP’s Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate.

