Amit Shah to confer Maharashtra Bhushan Award to social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will confer the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to spiritual leader and social activist Dattatreya Narayan alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shah arrived in Mumbai on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.



Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony at the sprawling Corporate Park in Kharghar as the state government expects a crowd of 15 to 20 lakh.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award will be conferred in the presence of Union minister Shah and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Dharmadhikari, who has a massive following in the state due to his tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas. Appasaheb has been instrumental in conducting various tree plantations, blood donation camps, free medical camps, job fairs, cleanliness drives, superstition eradication, de-addiction centers, etc. in Maharashtra.