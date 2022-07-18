Amol Mitkari explains his viral photo, says 'I can also touch Modi's feet'

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have suspended many decisions of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government since taking charge of the state. While some suspended decisions are being seen being re-implemented. Due to this, Mahavikas Aghadi is targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government. NCP leaders and MLAs continuously criticize the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

NCP leader and MLA Amol Mitkari made a sarcastic remark that he is deeply grateful to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde because he kept former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as 'PA'. He also criticizes the decision of the Shinde government. A few days ago, a photo of Amol Mitkari went viral on social media. In it, he is seen falling at the feet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He is being trolled from this photo. Now he has given an explanation about it.

Explaining his point Amol Mitkari said "I belong to the Warkari sect and I have Warkari rites. So, I fell at the feet of Eknath Shinde when he was the urban development minister. That video is dated March 23, 2022 and it is now being circulated by BJP's social media. However, Eknath Shinde is senior. I fall at his feet as a father, he will always be a blessing to us. If I meet Narendra Modi I will also fall at his feet."

"During the Thackeray government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself used to give the mic to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, but now Deputy Chief Minister and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started pulling the mic. It is impossible to tell what will happen next. I am deeply grateful to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saheb, because he kept former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as 'PA'", said Amol Mitkari on BJP.

"The decision of the Supreme Court will come. After that, there was continuous rain in the districts claiming that this government will not survive. The district does not have a Guardian Minister. The state does not have an agriculture minister, so if this government has come to sleep, if this government has a little shame, then it should come to the village and see" he said.

