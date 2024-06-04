Amravati Election Results 2024: Big Shocker to BJP as Navneet Rana Defeated by Congress' Balwant Wankhede

A major development has taken in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Sitting MP and BJP candidate Navneet Rana has been defeated by Congress' Balwant Wankhede. A total of 37 candidates were running for the elections.

Wankhede defeated Rana with a margin of over 19481 votes. The Amravati Lok Sabha seat was one of the most hotly contested constituencies. Rana was previously elected as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Union Minister Amit Shah had campaigned for Rana in the 2024 elections as she decided to run for a second term through the BJP. His husband, Ravi Rana is MLA representing the Badnera Vidhan Sabha constituency in Amravati.

Wankhede, on the other hand, was an elected Congress MLA from the Daryapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency. His win has come as a massive shock to the Ranas and the predictions that Navneet Rana will become MP for a second term.