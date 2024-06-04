Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Results 2024: Nilesh Lanke Wins against Sujay Vikhe Patil
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 03:39 PM2024-06-04T15:39:44+5:302024-06-04T15:41:44+5:30
A major development has taken place in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) group's Nilesh Lanke ...
A major development has taken place in the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) group's Nilesh Lanke has emerged victorious after defeating BJP's Sujay Vikhe in a tight contest.
Also Read | Satara Election Results 2024: Udayanraje Bhosale Breaks into Tears After Getting Lead over NCP (SP)'s Shashikant Shinde
The verdict has come as a shock to Vikhe Patil, whose father and veteran politician Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had turned Ahmednagar into a family stronghold. Lanke had changed alliances just before the elections by leaving Ajit Pawar's NCP and joining Sharad Pawar.
Exit polls prediction
In Ahmednagar, the exit polls had predicted a setback for sitting MP Sujay Vikhe Patil. According to the exit poll of TV9 Pollstrat, had predicted Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Nilesh Lanke's lead.