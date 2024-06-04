Satara Election Results 2024: Udayanraje Bhosale Breaks into Tears after Getting Lead over NCP (SP)'s Shashikant Shinde (Watch Video)

There has been a big twist in the elections in the Satara Lok Sabha constituency. NCP's Shashikant Shinde was leading in most of the vote count rounds since morning. However, a few moments ago, BJP's Udayanraje (Udayan Raje Bhosale) broke Shinde's lead and took the lead. Bhosale was seen being embraced by family and getting emotional over the feat.

Shashikant Shinde started off in the lead, but emotions overwhelmed Udayanraje as he surged ahead, tears streaming down his face.#ElectionResultsWithLokmatTimes#MaharashtraElections#LokSabhaResults#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/JlMZW6xBwg — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 4, 2024

In the 14th round of vote counting, Udayanraje took a lead of 4000 votes. After this, the Satara royal's supporters started celebrating at the Jalmandir Palace. At the end of the 15th round, Udayanraje had a lead of 9736 votes. Udayanraje got 4,79,304 votes while Shashikant Shinde got 4,69,568 votes.

Udayanraje Bhosale got 27,556 votes in the first round while Shashikant Shinde got 27,507 votes. In the second round, Udayanraje got 53,304 votes while Shashikant Shinde got 57,746 votes. In the third round, Udayanraje got 74,310 votes, Shashikant Shinde got 82 thousand 946 votes, in the fourth round Udayanraje had received 99 thousand 273 votes and Shashikant Shinde was at 1 lakh 12 thousand 475 votes.

At the end of the fifth round, Udayanraje got 1,28,375 votes while Shashikant Shinde got 1,41,082 votes. Shashikant Shinde's lead after the second round continued till the ninth round. Shashikant Shinde was leading by 19,071 votes when the results of the nine rounds were out.

As the vote count nears its end, it will be worth watching whether Udayanraje, who is known for his peculiar tactics as a Politian will become an MP or the victory is claimed by Shashikant Shinde.