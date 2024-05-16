Amravati: Fake Rs 500 Notes Uncovered at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Amravati: Eight fake Rs 500 notes were found in Kotak Mahindra Bank at Jaistambh Chowk. The incident came to light around 2:30 p.m. on May 14. Based on a complaint filed by bank employee Shrikant Kale (21), a resident of Chandur Bazar, the City Kotwali police registered a case against the unidentified accused around 9 pm on May 14.

On May 14, a customer came to Kotak Mahindra Bank with Rs 5 lakh to deposit the amount. Of these, 800 notes were in the form of Rs 500. While counting the amount, Kale found eight of the notes fake. So when Kale re-verified the notes, it was confirmed that they were fake. Kale informed his superiors about it and reached the City Kotwali police station in the evening.

20 Notes fake

Interestingly, 20 notes of Rs 500 were found to be fake at the Sarafa Bazar branch of Bank of Baroda. On April 16, a complaint was lodged at Kholapuri Gate police station alleging that the 20 notes were found to be fake in the amount deposited by three different account holders between 10 am and 12 noon. On branch manager Shashikant Warke (44) complaint, Kholapuri Gate police registered a case of using fake currency (Section 489B) against the unidentified accused on the evening of May 3.