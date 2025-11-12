Amravati: Groom Stabbed on Stage During Wedding in Maharashtra, Drone Chases Attackers for 2 KM; Video Surfaces

Amravati Wedding Attack Video: A wedding in Amravati’s Badnera area turned violent when the groom, Sujal Ram Samudra, was attacked on stage in front of guests. The incident was captured on a drone, which also followed the fleeing attackers for nearly two kilometres. According to the reports, the accused, Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, approached the groom during the ceremony and stabbed him three times with an iron knife. The blows hit his thigh and knee, causing serious injuries. The drone footage clearly shows Bakshi’s face and the direction in which he escaped.

A wedding in #Maharashtra's #Amravati turned into a crime scene on Monday when the groom was stabbed on stage.



The video begins with the moment of the attack. It shows Bakshi wearing an orange hoodie running from the venue. He hops onto a motorcycle parked outside. Another man dressed in black joins him on the bike. One relative tried to stop them, but both managed to escape. The drone followed their route for about two kilometres before losing track.

Media reports suggest the stabbing followed a minor scuffle during a DJ performance. The groom and Bakshi allegedly pushed each other while dancing. Angered, Bakshi later attacked the groom. He also tried to stab the groom’s father, Ramji Samudra, before fleeing.

Badnera Police Station has registered a case. Investigators are reviewing drone footage to trace the suspects. The main accused is still at large. The groom was admitted to RIMS Hospital in Amravati. Doctors said he suffered deep wounds, but his condition is stable. Police continue to investigate.