Amravati: Heavy rainfall and strong winds damage crops and houses

The district has been witnessing lightning, thunderstorms, hailstorms and unseasonal rains for the past eight days. The district received unseasonal rains accompanied by heavy storms around 1.30 am on Saturday. Three revenue divisions received heavy rainfall. While the average rainfall in the district is 28.8 mm, Teosa Taluka received the highest rainfall of 59.7 mm.

The district administration reported that the Mozri revenue division in Teosa taluka experienced the highest rainfall of 87.5 mm, followed by Teosa with 68.8 mm and Loni in Amravati taluka with 65 mm. The heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds that uprooted trees, caused water to enter many houses, and resulted in power outages due to falling branches and poles.

The crops of corn, onion, banana, and orange were severely damaged. The district witnessed the destruction of over 300 houses, and the revenue department is being held responsible by local authorities.