Amravati MP Navneet Rana Files Case After Receiving Threatening Messages

Amravati MP Navneet Rana has lodged a police complaint after receiving a threatening audio message via WhatsApp, targeting her and making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The police have initiated an investigation, registering the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified sender.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly registered a case under various sections, including those related to criminal intimidation. The identity of the sender remains unknown, and law enforcement agencies are employing technological aids to track down the individual responsible for the threatening message. The seriousness of the threat, especially given its high-profile targets, has necessitated a thorough investigation, with authorities leaving no stone unturned.

A police officer said that Ms Rana had received the threat message on her phone number on March 3 following which her personal assistant lodged a complaint with them. Accordingly, an FIR was registered.In the audio clip, the sender had not only targeted Navneet Rana but also the top leadership of BJP and RSS chief Mahon Bhagwat. The police have not made any arrest so far in this case.Mr. Rana also demanded the central agencies should investigate this case as threats are coming from Pakistan and Afghanistan.