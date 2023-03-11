Amravati: Ration discontinued from this month, farmers to get just Rs 150 per month

A new crisis has hit the farmers of the district who are getting rations from government grain shops. From this month onwards, they will be paid Rs 150 per person per month instead of a ration. According to the formula of 150 rupees per month, i.e., five rupees per day, 3 lakh, 81 thousand 862 farmers have been affected by this decision.

The government is keen to gradually discontinue the scheme as it is not possible to address the shortcomings in the ration distribution system. So along with the farmers, the ration shopkeepers have also opposed the new scheme. Therefore, the ration was supplied from grain shops for the purpose of providing minimum relief to the farmers here. But it has now been decided to discontinue the ration once and for all with a reduction in it for the past few months.

At present, one kg of wheat and four kg of rice were being distributed per person to the farmer's family. Now that too is closed. Instead, an amount of Rs 5 per person per day will be paid to the cardholder concerned. For this, an account will have to be opened in the bank in the name of the woman of the family and the amount will be diverted to that account. The key issue of how to buy grains for such a small amount is being asked by the respective family heads.

The highest number of 51 thousand 363 farmers under this scheme are in Daryapur taluka. Less than that 49 thousand 971 are in Warud, 34 thousand 620 are in Achalpur, 31 thousand 551 are in Dhamangaon Railway, 30 thousand 315 are in Nandgaon Khandeshwar, 29 thousand 929 are in Chandur Railway taluka. There are 27 thousand 399 in Anjangaon Surji taluka, 25 thousand 634 in Chandur Bazar taluka, 23 thousand 301 in Morshi taluka, 17 thousand 612 in Dharni taluka, 16 thousand 661 in Amravati rural, 16 thousand 615 in Amravati city, 15 thousand 499 in Bhatkuli, 10 thousand 966 in Tiosa, and the least number of 426 farmers in Chikhaldara taluka.