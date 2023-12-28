Amravati Senior Citizen Conned Out of 15000 Rupees Near Hospital

Amravati: A 68-year-old man was conned of 15000 rupees by an unknown man pretending to be a hospital officer. On the 27th of December, the old man, Shravan Balakram Morle was about to visit his friend in the PDMC Hospital when this incident occurred. The unknown man told him that he was an officer and was inspecting people before entering the hospital. He stopped Morle since he was not wearing a mask. Since COVID-19 cases were rising, we are checking every person entering the hospital, the man said and proceeded to frisk Morle.



While 'inspecting' the old man, the so-called officer managed to steal 15000 rupees Morale had on him and escaped from there. When Morle realised that the man had stolen money from his pocket, he immediately filed a complaint at Gadgenagar Police Station were a case was filed against the unknown man at 8:17 PM.