Amravati: ST bus plunges into ravine, 64 passengers miraculously survive

In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday morning, a bus travelling from Amravati to Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh met with an accident near Bhavai village, located near Semadoha in Melghat. The bus, reportedly speeding at the time, lost control while navigating a curve, causing it to tilt onto one side and plunge into a ravine approximately 25 to 30 feet deep. However, luck seemed to be on the side of the passengers as the bus miraculously became lodged in a tree, thereby preventing a more devastating outcome. Thankfully, all 64 passengers aboard the bus survived the ordeal.

A transport board bus, bearing the registration number MH14 BT 4976, was en route from Amravati to Khandwa when an accident took place. The preliminary information suggests that the accident was caused by a failure in the air brakes. The exact cause of the accident will be determined through further investigation. According to initial reports, around 10 to 12 passengers, including the driver Sheikh Mujahideen, suffered minor injuries. Authorities are currently conducting inquiries to gather more details about the incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Rural Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal swiftly took action and deployed police personnel to provide immediate assistance. Additionally, an ambulance was promptly dispatched to the scene. The driver, along with the passengers who sustained minor injuries, were transferred to Dharni and Paratwada for medical treatment. The incident has generated a significant discussion on social media platforms.