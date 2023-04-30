Amravati: Tiger killed in clash with another after hunting sambar

On Saturday evening, it was reported that two tigers in the Vairat area of the Gugamal Wildlife Division in the Melghat Tiger Reserve were fighting after they had hunted a sambar, resulting in the death of one of them.

Despite recent reports of an increase in the tiger population in India, forest officials are investigating the death of two tigers after a clash in Vairag. Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Kumar Khairnar has confirmed the death of one of the tigers. Meanwhile, Honorary Wildlife Warden Jayant Vadatkar has stated that the entire incident is being investigated by officials, speaking to 'Lokmat' about the ongoing investigation.