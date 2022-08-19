Anand Mahindra gets nostalgia on Janmashtami

Dahi Handi is celebrated with much fervour by devotees of Lord Krishna all across the country. The festival is a sweet reminder of his endearing and notorious ways. Read on to know the date, history, significance and celebrations of this auspicious ritual.

On the auspicious occasion, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group reminisced about the festival with a nostalgic post. While sharing the picture of a Dahi Handi competition, the billionaire wrote, “‘Sir, our bus couldn’t move. There was too much traffic because of the Dahi Handis.’ Standard mumbai kid’s excuse for skipping school & watching the human pyramids in the crowded gullies. After all, we were celebrating the naughty Lord Krishna…#happyjanmashtami to all…”.

Mahindra’s nostalgic post has gathered over 4,000 likes in just a few hours. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Our hindu festivals are so colourful and joyous ..and these spread love and happiness for all. Let us all enjoy our festivals with open hearts.”