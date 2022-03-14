Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' preparations

Actor Ananya Panday has treated her fans with a picture of how she is preparing for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a photograph in which she could be seen laying on the floor and smiling with the script open in front of her. She donned a white tank top and hair left open and seemed to be enjoying the preparations phase as she waited for Sidddhant and Adarsh.

She captioned her post, "What 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' prep looks like clearing going cray waitin 4 u guyz @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."

After this, Siddhant reacted to Ananya's post with a high-five and a smiling emoticon while Gourav wrote, 'Hahah lezzgo.' On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar commented, 'Yayy!!'

For the unversed, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a story of the digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

( With inputs from ANI )

