Andheri Court extends drug mafia Lalit Patil's police custody till October 27

Lalit Patil, who had been detained by the police in Bengaluru in connection with a drug smuggling case, appeared before the court on Monday. The court subsequently extended his custody until September 27.

Patil had previously escaped from Pune's Sassoon Hospital two weeks ago before being apprehended in Bengaluru. During the court hearing on Monday, the Saki Naka police argued that the drug racket had extensive connections and that Patil had operated it from the hospital. As a result, they sought an extension of his custody to facilitate further investigations. Patil, the accused, denied the allegations.

The Andheri court accepted the police's arguments, granting an extension of Lalit Patil's custody until September 27 for the ongoing investigation into the case.