Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Faces Another Delay, BMC Sets New Deadline

Following multiple missed deadlines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has promised citizens to open one lane of Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge by February 25.

Civic and railway officials, including MLA Amit Satam, Additional Municipal Project Commissioner P. Velrasu, Infrastructure Deputy Commissioner Ulhas Mahale, and Bridge Division Chief Engineer Vivek Kalyankar met on Wednesday to discuss the project's progress. However, the residents and activists remain sceptical, expressing doubts about the feasibility of meeting the new deadline, claiming the bridge hasn't yet been placed on girders.

The first girder of this crucial east-west connector was launched in early December and shifted to its designated location. It was further lowered by 7.5 meters on January 14. Despite the reported progress, residents criticize the slow pace of construction and express doubts about the BMC's ability to complete the work by February's end.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged officials to expedite the first phase of construction and complete it by the last week of February. However, MLA Satam clarified that the corporation has set February 25 as the official deadline. "The BMC is making efforts to open the bridge by February 25," stated the legislator, emphasizing the need for timely completion and public access.

The Gokhale Bridge has been closed since November 2022. Demolition by Western Railway started in December and took four months. The initial target for completion was May 2023.

The complex 7.8-meter lowering of the bridge section over the railway tracks posed a significant challenge. Work began on January 3, 2024, following successful tests and inspections by the Western Railway Administration and technical consultants. Moving the steel girder and raising it 7.8 meters to its designated position required meticulous care and consideration for both railway cargo and passenger traffic. This intricate process has contributed to the delay in replacing the girder on the planned date.



