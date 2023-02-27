Solapur: Anganwadi workers on strike, remain on strike till various demands are met

On the one hand, the ration for Anganwadi workers has been stopped. On the other hand, Anganwadi workers cannot buy due to the imposition of GST on grains. Therefore, the Anganwadi workers demanded that the government should increase their honorarium.

About two lakh Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra and nine thousand workers in the district have been on strike for the last eight days Anganwadi workers are holding sit-ins and protests every day in the district. On the eighth day of the strike, Monday, February 27, the prices of grains, pulses, oil, and milk increased considerably in the market. They said they could not buy all the items from outside with their meagre remuneration.

In the demonstration, the angry Anganwadi workers raised slogans such as increasing the salary, providing good mobile phones for work, providing pensions after retirement, and implementing gratuity. If these demands are not approved in the upcoming budget, the Anganwadi workers have warned of strong agitation against this government in the coming time.