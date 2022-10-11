Ankit Goyal wins Promising IPS Officer Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Five persons were nominated in the category of Administration IPS (Promising) Officer. This year Ankit Goyal has been awarded as the Promising IPS Officer.

For 27 years in Naxalist clashes to the police 54 Nexalities were killed, including the naxal leader Milind Teltumbde, who gave the chase. In two years 44 people were arrested, 12 nexalities were surrendered. That is why 42 officers and employees who served Gadchiroli were awarded Shaurya Medal, 3 were awarded Shaurya Chakra and 2 were awarded President's Medal for meritorious service in August 2022.The performance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal has played a major role in this performance.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.