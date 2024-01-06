Another FIR Filed Against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Over Lord Ram Remarks

In another development surrounding the controversial remarks made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad regarding Lord Ram, a second First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against him in Mumbai.

According to the ANI reports, an FIR has been registered against the NCP MLA at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station under IPC Section 295A. Earlier today, as per the police, a case was also registered against Awhad at the MIDC police station in Mumbai under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his statement that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian.

This follows a previous case registered earlier at the MIDC police station in Mumbai, also under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Awhad's comments, asserting that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian and belonged to the 'Bahujans' (people in majority), stirred controversy and triggered legal action.

During an event in Shirdi on Wednesday, Awhad declared, "Lord Ram is ours. He belongs to the Bahujans. Lord Ram, who hunts and eats (flesh) is ours, we belong to the Bahujans. Some people make us out to be vegetarians. But we follow the ideals of Lord Ram, and today we consume mutton. This is in keeping with the ideals of Lord Ram." He further emphasized, "Ram was not a vegetarian; he was non-vegetarian."

Awhad attempted to justify his statement by referencing a research paper on Valmiki Ramayana by IIT Kanpur. However, recognizing the potential impact on sentiments, he expressed regret and sought forgiveness from those who may have been offended.

In a press conference in Mumbai, Awhad defended his position by pointing to the extensive research conducted by IIT Kanpur on this particular version of the Ramayana. Despite this, his remarks have sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the BJP and the country's seer community.